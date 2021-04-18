Railways to run trains carrying oxygen to curb covid-led deaths

Accordingly, a corridor is being created for the fast movement of the oxygen express trains. “After completion of technical trials, empty tankers would be moved from Kalamboli and Boisar railway stations in and near Mumbai, and sent to Vizag, Jamshedpur, Rourkela and Bokaro for loading of liquid medical oxygen tankers," the railway ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}