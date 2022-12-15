Railways to run Pune-Gorakhpur one-way special train; check time, schedule here

The Central Railways has announced that it will run a special one-way train from Pune to Gorakhpur on special charges to clear the extra rush of passengers.
The Central Railways has announced that it will run a special one-way train from Pune to Gorakhpur on special charges to clear the extra rush of passengers.
The train will have halt at the following stations: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad JN, Bhusaval JN, Khandwa JN, Itarsi JN, Bhopal JN, Bina JN, Virangana Lakshmibai JN, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow NR, Barabanki JN, Gonda JN, Basti and Gorakhpur JN.
The train will have halt at the following stations: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad JN, Bhusaval JN, Khandwa JN, Itarsi JN, Bhopal JN, Bina JN, Virangana Lakshmibai JN, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow NR, Barabanki JN, Gonda JN, Basti and Gorakhpur JN.
According to Railways, 01457 special will leave from Pune at 16.15 hours on 16 December and arrive in Gorakhpur at 22.45 hours on the next day.
According to Railways, 01457 special will leave from Pune at 16.15 hours on 16 December and arrive in Gorakhpur at 22.45 hours on the next day.
It will run once a week on Friday.
It will run once a week on Friday.
The train will have two AC-3 Tier, nine Sleeper Class and eight General Second class including one Guard's brake van.
The train will have two AC-3 Tier, nine Sleeper Class and eight General Second class including one Guard's brake van.
Bookings for special train No 01457 on special charges will open on December 15 at all computerised reservation centres and on the railways online booking website.
Bookings for special train No 01457 on special charges will open on December 15 at all computerised reservation centres and on the railways online booking website.
Speaking about another Gorakhpur special train, as per Central Railway notification, the periodicity of the Dadar Gorakhpur train has also been extended. As per railways, the four day weekly special Train No. 01027 Dadar-Gorakhpur which was earlier notified upto 15 December has now been extended to run upto 31 December and train No.01028 Gorakhpur-Dadar which was notified upto 17 December has now been extended to run upto 2 January.
Speaking about another Gorakhpur special train, as per Central Railway notification, the periodicity of the Dadar Gorakhpur train has also been extended. As per railways, the four day weekly special Train No. 01027 Dadar-Gorakhpur which was earlier notified upto 15 December has now been extended to run upto 31 December and train No.01028 Gorakhpur-Dadar which was notified upto 17 December has now been extended to run upto 2 January.
Earlier, special trains also started running between Mangaluru and Mumbai this week.
Earlier, special trains also started running between Mangaluru and Mumbai this week.
According to the notification by Konkan Railway, the special trains will started from 9 December. In an official notification, it said, "It has been decided to run special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during winter season 2022 in co-ordination with Central Railway".
According to the notification by Konkan Railway, the special trains will started from 9 December. In an official notification, it said, "It has been decided to run special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during winter season 2022 in co-ordination with Central Railway".
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.