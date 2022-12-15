Railways to run Pune-Gorakhpur one-way special train; check time, schedule here

Speaking about another Gorakhpur special train, as per Central Railway notification, the periodicity of the Dadar Gorakhpur train has also been extended. As per railways, the four day weekly special Train No. 01027 Dadar-Gorakhpur which was earlier notified upto 15 December has now been extended to run upto 31 December and train No.01028 Gorakhpur-Dadar which was notified upto 17 December has now been extended to run upto 2 January.