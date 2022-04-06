Railways to set up 100 GCTs in next 3 financial years

Other features of GCTs include all common-user traffic facilities at the serving station to be constructed and maintained by Railway; for Terminals giving 1 MT or more outward traffic; cost of mid-section block hut/ block station to be reimbursed as 10% freight rebate; maintenance of all assets (track, signaling, OHE) by Railway at its own cost, excluding the yard and loading/unloading lines and for the railway to reserve the right to grant connectivity to another terminal(s) from such portions of track being maintained by Railway.