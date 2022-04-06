Railways to set up 100 GCTs in next 3 financial years

Railways to set up 100 GCTs in next 3 financial years1 min read . 06 Apr 2022
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said the GCTs will simplify the application and approval process and no departmental charges will be levied on the applicant
In order to boost investment from industry in development of additional terminals for handling rail cargos, a new ‘Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT)’ policy is launched. It is targeted to set up 100 GCTs in the next three financial years, FY23, 24 and 25.
In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav informed the house about the policy and the locations for GCTs that are being identified/finalized on the basis of demand from industry and potential cargo traffic.
The GCTs will simplify the application and approval process and no departmental charges will be levied on the applicant. No land license fee will be charged for the Railway land used for connectivity and no cost for commercial staff will be charged, read the statement.
Other features of GCTs include all common-user traffic facilities at the serving station to be constructed and maintained by Railway; for Terminals giving 1 MT or more outward traffic; cost of mid-section block hut/ block station to be reimbursed as 10% freight rebate; maintenance of all assets (track, signaling, OHE) by Railway at its own cost, excluding the yard and loading/unloading lines and for the railway to reserve the right to grant connectivity to another terminal(s) from such portions of track being maintained by Railway.
