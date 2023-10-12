Railways to soon launch Vande Bharat sleeper coaches, metro trains
Designed for speeds of up to 160 km/hour, Vande Bharat sleeper train will comprise 16 bogies, accommodating approximately 887 passengers
New Delhi: India’s semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains are set to feature sleeper coaches for long-haul passengers, Milind Deouskar, secretary, Railway Board, said at the International Rail Conference, highlighting the theme, 'Innovation and Technology: Changing the Future of Railway', organized by CII.