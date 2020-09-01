Railways to soon start more special trains

Indian Railways on Tuesday said it will soon run more special trains, in order to increase inter-state and intra-state mobility options for individuals, as the country enters into the Unlock 4.0 phase.

“More special trains are being planned. State governments are being consulted," an official spokesperson said on Tuesday. Indian railways is awaiting final nod from the home ministry.

The development comes in the backdrop of the Union home ministry on Saturday allowing a host of activities such as social, cultural, religious and political congregations with certain restriction from 21 September, and commencing metro rail operations from 7 September in a graded manner.

Indian railways had suspended all passenger trains due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown from March 25. However, it resumed services in a staggered manner, with Shramik Special trains to help stranded migrant workers reach their home states from May 1. Thereafter, it also started 230 special trains trains across the country. All other passenger and mail express trains remained cancelled.

While the national transporter was ready run more trains across the country, states such as Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, among other had requested Indian Railways to cancel some passenger trains, amid a rise in the number of covid-19 cases. Occupancy in the trains, demand from and the status of the spread of coronavirus across the country will be key determinants for running more trains in the future, railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav had said earlier.

