Railways to soon start more special trains

While the national transporter was ready run more trains across the country, states such as Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, among other had requested Indian Railways to cancel some passenger trains, amid a rise in the number of covid-19 cases. Occupancy in the trains, demand from and the status of the spread of coronavirus across the country will be key determinants for running more trains in the future, railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav had said earlier.