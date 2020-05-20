Indian railways on Wednesday said that it will start operations of 200 passenger services across key cities across the country from June 1. Online bookings will commence from 10 am on May 21.

These trains will have fully reserved air-conditioned as well as non-conditioned coaches. However, there will be no unreserved coaches.

The decision to run more trains will help migrant workers who wish to travel, the railway ministry said.

These trains will be in addition to the existing Shramik Special trains flagged May 1 and 30 special AC trains that started ferrying people to and from Delhi last week.

Other regular passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further advice, an official statement said.

Graded restoration of train services, is in sync with the easing of stringent nationwide lockdown rules. Earlier during the day, the union government said that civil aviation operations will resume in a calibrated manner May 25 onwards.

"Fare shall be as normal and for General (GS) coaches, being reserved, second seating(2S) fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers," the ministry said.

According to the guidelines issued by the railway ministry, only online bookings will be done through IRCTC website or through mobile application. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station. Booking of tickets through agents will not be permitted.

The advance reservation period will be maximum 30 days. While waitlisted tickets will be generated, passengers will be allowed to board trains only if the seat is confirmed. Tatkal and premium tatkal services will not be offered.

"All passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter /board the train," it said.

There will fare concessions for four categories of divyangjan and 11 categories of patients in these special trains.

"On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT," it said.

Passengers will not be given linen, blankets but curtains shall be provided inside the train.

