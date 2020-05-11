Railways to start special trains to and from New Delhi from May 12

Indian railways on Monday said it will start 30 special trains to and from New Delhi from May 12, while other regular passenger services including all express, passenger and suburban trains services will continue to be suspended.

These special trains will have only air conditioned (AC) coaches, including AC first, second and third class, with fare structure similar to a Rajdhani trains, excluding catering fee.

The government expects passengers to arrange their own travel arrangement to reach the railway station. According to home ministry guidelines, movement of the passengers as well as the person driving the vehicle to and from the railway station will be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket. However, limited mobility options can create hardships for people who may want to reach the railway station to commence their train journey. Bus, metro and auto rickshaw and cab aggregators services are unavailable as the national capital currently falls in the red zone.

Upon arrival, passengers will have to follow the health protocol prescribed by the destination states, home ministry said, adding that social distancing norms have to be followed during boarding and travel. Besides, all passengers will have to be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the train. Passengers will have to reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station.

Tickets can be booked online only through IRCTC website or through its mobile app. Booking of tickets through agents is not allowed. Maximum advance reservation period will be of maximum seven days, an official statement said. Passengers with waitlisted tickets will not be allowed to enter the railway station. Tatkal services have also been suspended. All passengers will have to wear face covers or masks and during travel.

The railway ministry has advised passengers to download and use the contact tracing mobile app Aarogya Setu. Passengers have also been advised to carry their own linen for the travel as railways will not provide linen, blankets and curtains inside the train.

“No catering charges shall be included in the fare. Provision for pre paid meal booking, e-catering shall be disabled. However, IRCTC shall make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis. Information to this effect shall be made available to passengers during the time of booking a ticket," an official statement said.

“Passengers are encouraged to carry their own food and drinking water. Dry, ready-to-eat food and bottled water shall be provided on demand, inside the trains on payment basis," it said.

