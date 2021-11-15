New Delhi: The Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be shut down for six hours during the lean business hours of the night for the next seven days. the ministry of railways announced on Sunday.

The activity will be performed starting from the intervening night of November 14 and 15 to the night of November 20 and 21.

During these 6 hours, no PRS Services (ticket Reservation, current booking, cancellation, enquiry services etc) will be available.

During the period railway personnel will ensure the advance charting for the trains to start during the affected timings. Except for the PRS services, all other enquiry services including 139 services will continue uninterrupted, it added.

Railways taking steps to normalise passenger service in phased manner.@PIB_India @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/xo4UFGnSqp — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) November 14, 2021

As per the press release from South Western Railway, this is to enable up-gradation of system data and updating of new train numbers etc.

Since a huge amount of past (old train numbers) and current passenger booking data are to be updated in all Mail/ Express trains, this is being planned in a series of carefully calibrated steps and implemented during night hours in order to minimize the impact on ticketing services, the release read.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.