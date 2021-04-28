Indian Railways has transported more than 510 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, the ministry of railways said in a statement on Wednesday.

"So far, Indian Railways has delivered 202 metric tonnes to Uttar Pradesh, 174 metric tonnes to Maharashtra, 70 metric tonnes to Delhi and Madhya Pradesh 64 metric tonnes," it added.

Madhya Pradesh has so far received its first Oxygen Express carrying more than 64 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen today early morning. These tankers were unloaded at various locations in Madhya Pradesh like Jabalpur (1 Tanker), Bhopal (2 Tankers) and Sagar (3 Tankers).

The ministry of railways has started Oxygen Express trains ferrying oxygen tankers from one region to another to meet the high demand for the critical gas meant for treatment of patients infected with coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the railway ministry said that the Oxygen Express destined for Lucknow will reach the city later during the day carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen (LMO).

"Another empty rake is on its way (6th) from Lucknow to Bokaro, which will bring another set of oxygen tanker replenishing oxygen supply to Uttar Pradesh," it added.

Meanwhile, the railway ministry said that the Haryana state government has also requested for Oxygen Express.

"Currently, tankers are being loaded in Faridabad, which will be sent for filling to Rourkela. As of now, It is planned that two Oxygen Express with a capacity of five tankers each will be run specifically for Haryana," it added.

