Among the features of the pilot project are the contracts for leasing parcel space, parking lots, and commercial publicity. Further, the project will enable quick finalization of the contract, and quick re-award in case of failure of any contract.
The Indian Railways on Friday launched the ‘pilot project’ for e-Auction of Commercial Earning and Non-Fare Revenue contracts, on eleven Divisions over nine Zonal Railways.
The e-auction is to ensure ease of doing business.
Notably, there is no geographical restriction on bidders/ applicants for registration and participation in any e-Auction throughout Indian Railways. Also, the Railways Ministry has relaxed eligibility criteria.
The e-auction can be done only through IREPS on a digital mode. Further, the auction catalogs are to be published a minimum of 12 days before the day of the auction.
The Railways have asked the interested parties to visit the IREPS website for further information and Division-wise dates of e-auctions.