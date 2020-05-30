Railway ministry on Saturday urged states for better coordination and planning for smooth movement of stranded migrant workers in Shramik Special trains. It also requested states to ensure that projected demand for movement of these stranded passengers is ‘well chalked out and (pre)-determined’.

The development comes in the backdrop of recent delays in train journeys due to route diversion led by congestion as majority of the trains were headed to two states-Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as the national transporter accommodated requests from all the sending states. Lack of adequate food and water supplies, along with of death of some passengers traveling on these trains over the past few days have triggered concerns over the lack of basic necessities amid the intense heat wave.

Railway ministry said coordination between railways and the states is crucial. There have been several instances where the passengers were not brought to the station and notified trains were cancelled, an official statement said. “Some states have also not been giving consent to the sending states, preventing transportation of a large number of migrant labour for those states," it said.

Shramik Specials have been running on some of the most densely trafficked corridors that carried essential commodities such as coal for power plants, food grain, fertilizer, cement, among others. “Railways have maintained a high level of loading of commodities to ensure that the essential supply line is maintained. Railways also ran a large number of time-tabled parcel trains to deliver agriculture produce, medicine and other essential items during this period," it said.

Many states have now reduced their requirements indicating that the task is nearing completion, the ministry said, adding that it is necessary to get an objective estimate of the requirements of Shramik Special trains.

“The ministry has emphasised that states must indicate the projected number of Shramik Special Trains required for the residual movement of stranded persons from the state along with the tentative schedule for movement of these trains through an official communication. The Indian Railways will schedule trains immediately based on the requirement projected by state governments/UTs in consultation with the nodal officers of states/UTs," it said.

Till now, more than 4000 Shramik Special trains have ferried around 54 lakh stranded passengers to their destination states.

