Railways UTS app: Now, book upto 20 km in non-suburban sections. Details here1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 04:26 PM IST
Earlier, UTS app allowed commuters in non-suburban sections to book a ticket from upto 5 km from a station
You can now book unreserved tickets on the UTS mobile app from a distance of up to 20 km from a station in non-suburban sections. Meanwhile, in suburban areas, the distance has been enhanced to 5 km.