You can now book unreserved tickets on the UTS mobile app from a distance of up to 20 km from a station in non-suburban sections. Meanwhile, in suburban areas, the distance has been enhanced to 5 km.

Before these changes, the Railways' Unreserved Ticket Booking System (UTS) app allowed commuters in non-suburban sections to book a ticket from upto 5 km from a station. For the suburban section, the uniform distance restriction for booking tickets through UTSonMobile was 2 km

Responding to the long-standing demands of commuters travelling in general coaches of daily passenger trains and distance trains, Railway Board issued new instructions to all zones on November 7.

"Any Zonal Railway which desires to further increase this restriction of 5 km up to 10 km shall inform CRIS of the actual distance restriction desired," the railways stated.

The UTS mobile app allows booking of season tickets, monthly passes and platform tickets. The mobile app works on smartphones with Android, IOS and Windows versions of operating system and can be downloaded free of cost.

Payment can be made through wallets like R- Wallet, PayTM, Mobikwik or through Internet banking. This facility is a big leap in unreserved ticketing and a boon to the rail users, said a railway press release.

(With inputs from agencies)