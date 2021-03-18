OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Railways will continue to be national asset, no one can privatise it: Goyal

The Indian Railways will not be privatised, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday as he reeled out the government's measures, including a record budget allocation, to bring back the lost glory of the country's largest employer.

Replying to a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the working of the railway ministry, Goyal said efforts are being made to attract investments for the development of the rail infrastructure and improving passenger amenities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Amateur wrestlers participate in an open air wrestling competition on a makeshift ring along the roadside in Kolkata on January 30, 2021. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

Ritika Phogat, Geeta and Babita Phogat's sister, dies by suicide after losing wrestling match

1 min read . 11:22 AM IST
The idea is to address the erosion of indirect tax incidence on transactions that came about after GST was rolled out.

Bring structural changes in GST, boost compliance: Parliament panel to govt

2 min read . 11:20 AM IST
A file photo of the Bengaluru Metro.

Bengaluru metro trains between Majestic, Mysuru Road to be suspended for 8 days

1 min read . 11:08 AM IST
A woman gets a Covid-19 vaccination

Covid-19 reinfection rare, but people above 65 more at risk: Study

2 min read . 10:54 AM IST

"The railways is an asset of the nation and it will continue to be so. Nobody can privatise the Indian Railways," he said.

The minister further said the country needs to attract private investments to provide better facilities to the passengers and while the government has increased its spending, the requirement is much more.

Recalling the initiatives taken by the railways, he said the services have improved and one can see more cleanliness at stations, better toilets and enhanced passenger amenities. The focus is also on improving the facilities for differently-abled persons.

In the coming years, train travel will be "better than air travel" with good facilities, Goyal said.

"If we work together, then in the coming days, rail travel will be even better and more convenient than air travel. Passengers will prefer a good train service, which is safe, secure and comfortable, less time-consuming and city centre to city centre," he said.

Train travel has become safer and there was no passenger death in the last two years due to a train accident, the minister said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

He said the timing of the freight trains has improved and most of the passenger trains run on time. Any delay is analysed and corrective action is taken immediately, he added.

Responding to the criticism of private sector involvement in the railways, Goyal said like roads are used by both private as well as government vehicles, railway tracks can also be used by the private sector to provide better train services to the passengers.

He further said under the National Rail Plan, three new dedicated freight corridors have been identified, which will need massive investments. Similarly, Goyal added that the government has identified several routes for bullet trains, in addition to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project.

"If private capital comes and makes things fast, how will the country lose?" he asked.

The minister said the Centre is working to improve the rail network in the country and expressed confidence that the states will cooperate.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout