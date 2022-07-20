Railways won't restore concession on fares for senior citizens

Railways won't restore concession on fares for senior citizens2 min read . 05:15 PM IST
- Railways has suffered recurring loss due to low fares and concessions to different category of passengers, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Lok Sabha
The Indian Railways has decided against restoring concessions on fares for senior citizens and sports persons.
The Indian Railways has decided against restoring concessions on fares for senior citizens and sports persons.
Fares in most of the classes were already very low and Railways has suffered a recurring loss due to low fares and concessions to different category of passengers, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Fares in most of the classes were already very low and Railways has suffered a recurring loss due to low fares and concessions to different category of passengers, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
The minister said this in reply to a question on whether the Railways was looking to revoke ban on concessions specifically for senior citizens, students and sports persons with the easing of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The minister said this in reply to a question on whether the Railways was looking to revoke ban on concessions specifically for senior citizens, students and sports persons with the easing of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Indian Railways was already bearing more than 50% of the cost of travel on an average for all passengers including senior citizens on account of lower fare structure for passenger services, the minister said.
Indian Railways was already bearing more than 50% of the cost of travel on an average for all passengers including senior citizens on account of lower fare structure for passenger services, the minister said.
“Apart from this, due to Covid 19, passenger earnings for the last two years is less in comparison to 2019- 2020. These have long term impact on the financial health of the Railways. Cost of granting concessions weighs heavily on Railways, hence extending scope of concessions to all categories of passengers including senior citizens is not desirable," Vaishnaw said.
“Apart from this, due to Covid 19, passenger earnings for the last two years is less in comparison to 2019- 2020. These have long term impact on the financial health of the Railways. Cost of granting concessions weighs heavily on Railways, hence extending scope of concessions to all categories of passengers including senior citizens is not desirable," Vaishnaw said.
The minister had specified non restoration of concessions in the Lok Sabha in a written reply in March this year as well. But with improvement in Railway finances and services and easing of covid situation, it was widely expected that concessions may be restored, at least for senior citizens.
The minister had specified non restoration of concessions in the Lok Sabha in a written reply in March this year as well. But with improvement in Railway finances and services and easing of covid situation, it was widely expected that concessions may be restored, at least for senior citizens.
Indian Railways has, however, continued concession in fare to four categories of persons with disabilities, eleven categories of patients and students.
Indian Railways has, however, continued concession in fare to four categories of persons with disabilities, eleven categories of patients and students.
Railways had burnt its fingers extending legacy concessions to different segments of travellers. According to government data, revenue foregone due to concessions in passenger fare to senior citizen passengers during 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 for both reserved and unreserved categories stood at ₹1491 crore, ₹1636 crore and ₹1667 crore respectively.
Railways had burnt its fingers extending legacy concessions to different segments of travellers. According to government data, revenue foregone due to concessions in passenger fare to senior citizen passengers during 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 for both reserved and unreserved categories stood at ₹1491 crore, ₹1636 crore and ₹1667 crore respectively.
The number of senior citizen passengers travelled in reserved classes during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 stood at 6.18 crore, 1.90 crore and 5.55 crore respectively. The fall in number of senior citizen passengers during 2020-21 and 2021-22 may be in view of covid-19 pandemic.
The number of senior citizen passengers travelled in reserved classes during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 stood at 6.18 crore, 1.90 crore and 5.55 crore respectively. The fall in number of senior citizen passengers during 2020-21 and 2021-22 may be in view of covid-19 pandemic.
Vaishnaw also informed the House that during 2019-20, around 22.6 lakh senior citizen passengers had opted to give up concession scheme in passenger fare for the sustained development of railways.
Vaishnaw also informed the House that during 2019-20, around 22.6 lakh senior citizen passengers had opted to give up concession scheme in passenger fare for the sustained development of railways.