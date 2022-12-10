Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that the Indian Railways is working to strengthen the infrastructure in the spirit of ‘Nation First, Always First’. He added that the Prime Minister desires that the identity of the city be visible in the railway stations of different cities.
While interacting with students of BHU and IIT, BHU in Varanasi, he said that the railway station should be the one connecting both the parts of the city. The expansion of the railway station is being done to achieve this.
“Along with this, capacities are being augmented so that people get rid of waiting lists, hassles and delays in train movements," he added.
Vaishnaw said that ten years earlier, very less manufacturing used to happen in rail and other sectors including electronics in the country. Today, with the support of Indian engineers, manufacturing is done on a large scale within the country itself.
The minister informed that Vande Bharat Express trains equipped with modern facilities will run across the country. Work is being done to achieve this. He said that Varanasi Junction and Kashi station are being revamped into world class stations. These stations are being redeveloped keeping in view the needs of the next 50 years.
He informed that the Union Cabinet gave approval to redevelop 50 railway stations in the country including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Charbagh Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru Cantt, Madurai. Work has started in 45 railway stations.
The Minister said that Indian Railways works to connect the whole country. Kashi Tamil Sangamam fulfills the Prime Minister’s vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.
Earlier, Ashwini Vaishnaw interacted with the students of Banaras Hindu University. He paid tributes to the statue of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.
He said that at present India has become the second largest mobile manufacturer in the world. India has become the sixth country in the world, which is equipped with end-to-end facilities of mobile towers and 5G technology. He urged the students to make the country developed one by 2047.
The minister said that work is also going at a fast pace in the field of 5G. He informed that 5G labs will be set up in 100 universities in the country.
Vaishnaw said that at present, a target of setting up 2500 5G towers every week was given but by January next year, the Prime Minister has asked to build 10,000 5G towers every week. By next Diwali, he promised that the 5G network will reach most parts of the country.
