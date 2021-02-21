Railways would be fully electrified in 3 yrs in West Bengal: Piyush Goyal

Railways would be fully electrified in 3 yrs in West Bengal: Piyush Goyal2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 07:40 PM IST
- Railways would be fully electrified in 3 years in West Bengal and all on going projects will be completed at the earliest, Piyush Goyal said
- The 126 km newly electrified section from New Jalpaiguri to New Coochbehar was among the projects dedicated today
Union minister of railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that Railways in West Bengal would be fully electrified in three years. He also dedicated to the nation various infrastructure development and works related to passenger amenities in North Bengal, ministry of railways said in a statement.
"Railways has taken up on itself to contribute big time to the mission of Sonar Bangla. Railways would be fully electrified in 3 years in West Bengal and all on going projects will be completed at the earliest," Piyush Goyal said.
Iran says talks with US possible once it returns to deal2 min read . 07:31 PM IST
West Bengal govt reduces tax by ₹1 on petrol, diesel1 min read . 07:28 PM IST
Rishi Sunak plans new Tech Visas to boost UK fintech: Report1 min read . 07:27 PM IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Nepal receives 1 mn Covishield doses bought from India1 min read . 07:18 PM IST
North Bengal is beautiful naturally; development of this region would attract more tourists. Indian Railways is committed for holistic development of the region, he added.
The 126 km newly electrified section from New Jalpaiguri to New Coochbehar was among the projects dedicated today. It is part of the Railway electrification work which is going on to achieve 100% electrification of Indian Railways’ network. This section is vital for train movement towards northeastern states, the ministry said.
This project is priced at ₹287 crore and is said to lead to "huge savings" in consumption of fossil fuels. Railway electrification of the whole of N.F. Railway was sanctioned in the budget of 2018 and it is targeted to be completed by December, 2023, the statement read.
"With electrification making steady progress in this area more trains carrying freights and passengers can be operated in an environment friendly manner with less carbon – emission," the ministry said.
Last year, Indian PM Narendra Modi and PM of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the railway link between Haldibari in India and Chilahati in Bangladesh.
The station is said to have three passenger platforms with 26 coach capacity and two goods lines. "The entire construction of the new station building at Haldibari along with other works like construction of new circulating area, running rooms, signaling system was constructed at a cost of about Rs. 82.72 crore," the ministry said.
Gold buying surges in India as prices down ₹10,000 from record highs1 min read . 11:07 AM IST
RailTel IPO share allocation: How to check application status1 min read . 01:32 PM IST
Heranba Industries IPO opens this week: 10 things to know before you subscribe2 min read . 04:28 PM IST
Hyundai offering benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh on its cars in Feb: Details here1 min read . 11:14 AM IST
The station in Gangarampur has been converted to a crossing station with provision of High level platform and modern Electronic Interlocking at a cost of about ₹09.09 crore, which fulfilled a long standing demand of the local populace, it added.
The ministry said that the Indian Railways has been providing new lifts and escalators in all important stations. The construction of two lifts at Alipurduar Jn station is priced at ₹8.08 lakh. It will prove to be very helpful for passengers especially Senior citizen and Divyangs to move from platform – 1, 2 & 3 to other platforms, it said.
Piyush Goyal has dedicated the projects via video conferencing. Debasree Chaudhuri, minister of state of women and child development was also present, among others.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.