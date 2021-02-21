Railways would be fully electrified in 3 yrs in West Bengal: Piyush Goyal

Union minister of railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that Railways in West Bengal would be fully electrified in three years. He also dedicated to the nation various infrastructure development and works related to passenger amenities in North Bengal, ministry of railways said in a statement.

"Railways has taken up on itself to contribute big time to the mission of Sonar Bangla. Railways would be fully electrified in 3 years in West Bengal and all on going projects will be completed at the earliest," Piyush Goyal said.

North Bengal is beautiful naturally; development of this region would attract more tourists. Indian Railways is committed for holistic development of the region, he added.

The 126 km newly electrified section from New Jalpaiguri to New Coochbehar was among the projects dedicated today. It is part of the Railway electrification work which is going on to achieve 100% electrification of Indian Railways’ network. This section is vital for train movement towards northeastern states, the ministry said.

This project is priced at ₹287 crore and is said to lead to "huge savings" in consumption of fossil fuels. Railway electrification of the whole of N.F. Railway was sanctioned in the budget of 2018 and it is targeted to be completed by December, 2023, the statement read.

"With electrification making steady progress in this area more trains carrying freights and passengers can be operated in an environment friendly manner with less carbon – emission," the ministry said.

Last year, Indian PM Narendra Modi and PM of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the railway link between Haldibari in India and Chilahati in Bangladesh.

The station is said to have three passenger platforms with 26 coach capacity and two goods lines. "The entire construction of the new station building at Haldibari along with other works like construction of new circulating area, running rooms, signaling system was constructed at a cost of about Rs. 82.72 crore," the ministry said.

The station in Gangarampur has been converted to a crossing station with provision of High level platform and modern Electronic Interlocking at a cost of about ₹09.09 crore, which fulfilled a long standing demand of the local populace, it added.

The ministry said that the Indian Railways has been providing new lifts and escalators in all important stations. The construction of two lifts at Alipurduar Jn station is priced at ₹8.08 lakh. It will prove to be very helpful for passengers especially Senior citizen and Divyangs to move from platform – 1, 2 & 3 to other platforms, it said.

Piyush Goyal has dedicated the projects via video conferencing. Debasree Chaudhuri, minister of state of women and child development was also present, among others.

