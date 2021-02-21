Railways would be fully electrified in 3 yrs in West Bengal: Piyush Goyal

The ministry said that the Indian Railways has been providing new lifts and escalators in all important stations. The construction of two lifts at Alipurduar Jn station is priced at ₹8.08 lakh. It will prove to be very helpful for passengers especially Senior citizen and Divyangs to move from platform – 1, 2 & 3 to other platforms, it said.

