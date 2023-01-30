IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu till 2 Feb2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:09 PM IST
IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning in parts of Tamil Nadu till Thursday. The weather forecast agency has also issued warning of high speed wind and harsh weather in parts of Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal,etc
Under the influence of a low pressure area, several parts of Tamil Nadu and Southern India are expected to receive heavy rainfall till Thursday, according to Indian Meteorological Department's latest warning.
