Under the influence of a low pressure area, several parts of Tamil Nadu and Southern India are expected to receive heavy rainfall till Thursday, according to Indian Meteorological Department's latest warning.

As per the latest IMD warning for Tuesday, the low depression formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East equatorial Indian Ocean, will cause heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thootukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area.

Heavy rainfall and harsh weather may persist till 2 February in South eastern region including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, etc.

In the wake of harsh weather conditions and heavy rainfall, IMD has also issued warning for fishermen to not to enter into the Southeast Bay of Bengal from 31 January till 2 February. Latest IMD weather updates on heavy rainfall -People can witness thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

-IMD has issued warning of squally weather with winds reaching 45-55 km/h with an over Southwest Bay of Bengal during 30 Jan-2 Feb. Sea condition in Southwest Bay of Bengal will also remain harsh and rough for the duration.

-Heavy rainfall over south Tamil Nadu. Additional thunderstorm along with lightening will be experienced by people living in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Lakshadweep.

-Strong wind reaching 30-40 km/h, and even 50 km/h, can be experienced along and off north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

IMD has issued following warnings for the fishermen to not to venture into the sea till 2 February:

-Fishermen are alerted to not to venture into the Southeast Bay of Bengal on 30 January.

-Those who have gone for fish catching are advised to return to the coast by 31 January.

-Fishing and entering into the sea for other reasons is also prohibited Southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, adjoining Comorin area, along & off Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts till 2 February.