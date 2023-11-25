As heavy rainfall batters Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a thunderstorm alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the upcoming three hours.

Meanwhile, all schools in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai will have a holiday today November 25 due to heavy rain in the region, as informed by the District Collector. View Full Image IMD issues thunderstorm warning for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three hours. Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall on Friday, IMD said in a post on X. IMD wrote, “Coonoor in the Nilgiris district experienced 9 cm of rainfall, while Alakarai Estate, Bilimalai Estate, and Barliyar recorded 8 cm, and Surangudi in Thoothukudi district registered 8 cm of rainfall."

As reported by ANI, according to Balachandran, the Director of the Chennai Regional Meteorology Department, there is a forecast for additional heavy showers in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts in the coming two to three days.

Also Read: Rain Update: Torrential rainfall pounds Tamil Nadu, Kerala; triggers waterlogging in many areas| Watch videos

“Several areas in these two districts received heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours. The clouds, which were seen mostly in the eastern parts of the Bay of Bengal, have now started moving. As many as 45 locations (in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts) recorded heavy rainfall (over the last 24 hours), 8 places recorded very heavy rainfall, and 2 recorded extremely heavy rainfall. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next two to three days. However, heavy rainfall is forecast for the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts over the next two to three days," he said.

Also Read: IMD issues yellow alert as Mumbai braces for unseasonal rainfall from November 25. Details here

In response to heavy rainfall and landslides in the area, the Indian Railways took the decision on Wednesday to temporarily halt train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Rail Route (NMR) between Coonoor and Mettupalayam.

Officials from the South Salem Division of the Railways reported that continuous wet weather resulted in a mudslide, obstructing the railway track at Hillguro, situated between Kallar and Runnimedu.

According to the Chennai Meteorological Department, there is a potential for the formation of a cyclonic circulation in the vicinity of the South Andaman Sea around the 25th of November.

Also Read: Rainfall alert: IMD predicts heavy rain in THESE states in next 4-5 days. Check list here

The regional weather forecast department of Tamil Nadu has issued a warning predicting light to moderate rainfall in districts such as Thrivallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

The IMD further indicates the likelihood of heavy rainfall at isolated places specifically in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal areas on Saturday.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.