Rain alert! IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE south Indian states this week. Detail here
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in southern states this week, with heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalseema on 14 and 15 November.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in the southern states this week. The weather forecasting agency said that low pressure is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around Tuesday (that is 14 November). It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the Bay of Bengal on 16th November, the IMD said.