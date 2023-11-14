The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in the southern states this week. The weather forecasting agency said that low pressure is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around Tuesday (that is 14 November). It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the Bay of Bengal on 16th November, the IMD said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather monitoring agency has projected heavy rainfall over the Southeast Peninsular until tomorrow (15 November).

IMD weather warning for the next 5 days: Light to moderate rainfall at most places may occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the next five days. Thunderstorms may also occur on Tuesday.

IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalseema on 14 and 15 November. Notably, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Mayiladuthurai District on November 14 in wake of the forecast of heavy rainfall.

"Orange Alert! The coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 13th and 14th. Stay safe, stay informed!" IMD said in a post on X.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy rain is also expected at isolated places over Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal area, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said.

The weather scientists also predicted rainfall in Odisha and West Bengal on 15th November. " Heavy rainfall may occur over coastal areas of west Bengal and Odisha on 16th November," it added.

In northeast India, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may witness heavy rainfall on 17th and 18th November.

