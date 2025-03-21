The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall across several states on Thursday due to upper-air cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh and its surrounding areas, with a trough extending from this cyclonic circulation.

Check predictions here: North India "Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha from 20th to 22nd March.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected over West Madhya Pradesh on 20th and 21st March, and over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh from 20th to 22nd March, with conditions abating thereafter.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar from 20th to 22nd March, with conditions abating thereafter, said IMD in an official release.

Isolated hailstorms are also likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha from 20th to 22nd March; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 22nd March; Gangetic West Bengal on 20th & 21st March; and Bihar on 21st & 22nd March.

Northeastern states According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and the surrounding areas at lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence:

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected over Arunachal Pradesh from the 20th to 23rd of March, with isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall on 21st and 22 March.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (speed 30-50 kmph), is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next 5 days.

Isolated hailstorms are also likely over southern Assam on 20th and 21st March, said IMD.

Southern States Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-50 km/h) over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema from 22nd-24th March, said IMD in an official release.

Rain likely in Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, and Telangana for the next 5 days.

Isolated hailstorms are expected over Telangana on 21st & 22nd March.

