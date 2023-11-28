The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh along with the potential for hailstorms.

IMD reported heavy rainfall in Marathwada over the past 24 hours. Purna in the Parbhani district recorded the highest rainfall at nine cm, followed by Manvat and Parbhani with eight cm each. Additionally, Jafrabad in the Jalna district and Gangapur in the Chandrapur district received seven cm of rainfall each. Earlier, IMD posted, “Madhya Maharashtra has been hit by a heavy downpour. Taloda in Nandurbar district received the highest amount of 15cm, followed by Jamner in Jalgaon district at nine cm, Yaval in Jalgaon district at eight cm, Nandurbar district, and Shahada in Nandurbar district at seven cm each."

It is to be further noted that Gujarat witnessed at least 27 fatalities due to multiple lightning strikes, amidst widespread unseasonal rainfall that caused damage to homes and standing crops, as reported by officials on Monday.

The incidents of lightning-related deaths occurred within a 24-hour period starting early Sunday morning. While the rainfall subsided on Monday, some areas in the state experienced intermittent showers.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an 'orange' alert, predicting the likelihood of hailstorms, gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 km per hour, and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated locations in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier on Monday, four people were killed and a boy was seriously injured in lightning strikes over the last 24 hours following rains at different places in Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported.

"Western Disturbance was active from Sunday and a cycle circulation was also formed from the centre part of Northern Madhya Pradesh. Besides, a trough line was formed and moisture was also arriving from the Arabian Sea, due to which most parts of the state and Western Madhya Pradesh recorded rainfall. Heavy rainfall was also recorded at many places in the state," said Ashfaq Hussain, Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal, ANI reported.

He further said that heavy rainfall was recorded at five places in Alirajpur district, similarly, nine places in Barwani, three places in Jhabua and six places in Khargone district.

Furthermore, addressing the cold weather conditions, the meteorologist mentioned that another western disturbance is anticipated on November 30. This disturbance is expected to bring northern winds, leading to a potential decrease in temperatures.

