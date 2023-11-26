Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm lashed Mumbai city on Sunday morning. Several people posted videos of weather on the X platform. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, including Mumbai on Sunday (26 November). In its daily weather forecast post, the IMD said that rain may occur in Madhya Maharashtra along with a hailstorm between 64.5 mm to 115.6 mm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There is a possibility of heavy rain along with hailstorm on 26 November in Madhya Maharashtra. The general public is requested to take weather-related precautions and avoid going to waterlogged, unpaved roads and crowded areas," IMD said.

Besides, the weather monitoring agency has made a similar rain forecast for Marathwada, as well as, east and west Rajasthan.

"Thunderstorm activity accompanied with hailstorm and heavy rainfall likely over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and south Rajasthan during 26th -27th November," the weather department added.

Rainfall in Tamil Nadu Separately, heavy rainfall has lashed several districts in Tamil Nadu in the past few days. The Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai, issued a light to moderate rainfall warning in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till November 26. The Met Director further said that many areas of the state experienced heavy rains in the past 24 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around November 26 and it is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 27, Deputy Director General, RMC, S Balachandran had said. Owing to the rains, the authorities announced a holiday for schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram districts.

Snowfall prediction in Himachal Pradesh The Weather Department in Himachal Pradesh has forecast light to moderate rain and snowfall in the higher reaches of the hill state for two days, November 26 and 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"From November 26-27, the higher reaches of Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kangra, and Shimla districts will receive snowfall and the lower areas of Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi, and Kangra will receive light rainfall. From November 28-29, the snowfall will be reduced and the weather will clear," according to the IMD.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.