Delhi weather today: After days of scorching heat, Delhi received a spell of rain on Saturday. The shower brought much-needed respite from the sultry weather.

#WATCH| Delhi: Rain lashes parts of national capital; visuals from near Raj Niwas. pic.twitter.com/yXZqGMmmEo — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Delhi and Haryana. It had said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of North-Delhi, South-west Delhi, Gohana, Gannaur, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Matanhail and adjoining areas during next 2 hours.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi had also forecast similar weather conditions. It said thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with wind speed of 20-40 Km per hour would occur over North-Delhi, North-east Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, New-Delhi, South-west Delhi), Gannaur, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Bhiwadi, Nuh, Palwal, Sohna, Kosli, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Matanhail (Haryana), Bagpath, Khekra(UP) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours.

In its latest post on Twitter, the weather department predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain over isolated places of Delhi, Noida in UP, and Faridabad in Haryana.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with wind speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over isolated places of South-Delhi, East-Delhi, Nuh, Tizara, Rewari, Faridabad (Haryana),Noida, Greater-Noida, Indirapuram(U.P) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," it said.

In a separate update, the IMD said that prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during next 7days.

