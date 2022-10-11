Rain creates havoc: A look into damage caused by downpour in India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and other states for the next two days.
Heavy rainfall have been battering several states in India for the past few days, with schools in some districts of Uttar Pradesh remain closed, more than 10 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, summer-sown crops being damaged, etc.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and other states for the next two days.
Taking to Twitter, the weather office wrote, “Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during next 2 days."
“Heavy rainfall spell over Tamilnadu & Rayalaseema during next 5 days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Telangana during next 24 hours," it further tweeted.
Heavy rains damage crops ahead of harvest
Heavy rainfall in India has damaged key summer-sown crops such as rice, soybean, cotton, pulses and vegetables just before harvesting, which could stoke food inflation in Asia's third biggest economy, farmers, traders and industry officials said.
Higher food prices could prompt New Delhi to slap additional restrictions on exports of food commodities such as rice, wheat, and sugar, and potentially force the Reserve Bank of India to raise interest rates again.
The northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the country's second biggest producer of rice, has received 500% more rainfall than normal so far in October.
Neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana and Rajasthan have also seen heavy rainfall, which has damaged summer-sown crops, dealers said.
UP: Over 10 people killed in rain-related incidents
Eleven people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh where over 900 villages in 17 districts were affected by floods following heavy rainfall, officials said on Monday.
According to a report by the relief commissioner's office, the lives of around 8.43 lakh people have been impacted due to the floods. In Jhansi, seven people were killed in lightning strikes on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Sub Divisional Magistrate, Mauranipur, Mrityunjay Mishra said Kranti (28), her daughter Nikita (15) and Pinki (25), all from the district's Itail village, died in a lightning strike.
Kunjan (25) of Bhadarwara village, Basari village-resident Charan Singh (36) and Kalicharan Kushwaha (55) of Laraun Katera village were killed in lightning strikes, he said. Some others were injured and admitted to hospitals, he added.
Maximum temperature drops after rains in Haryana
The maximum temperature on Monday dropped by few notches at several places in Haryana following rains, the weather office said as quoted by news agency PTI.
Hisar, Rohtak, Sirsa, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Palwal, Charkhi Dadri and Sonipat were among places that received light rain, it said. The maximum temperatures hovered between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius at most places in the state, according to the MeT department weather report.
In neighbouring Punjab, maximum temperatures hovered in the range of 28 to 29 degrees Celsius at most places and mainly dry weather prevailed during the day at most places. Chandigarh, the common capital, recorded a high of 28.1 deg C.
Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in the first 10 days of October marking the second highest amount of rainfall.
Delhi usually records 28 mm of rainfall in October. The national capital's precipitation amount was high in October 2021 as well- recording 122.5 mm of rainfall. The city did not receive any rain in October 2020, 2018 and 2017 and logged 47.3 mm of rainfall in October 2019.
Heavy rains: Schools remain shut in parts of UP
With heavy rains lashing several parts of Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow district administration has declared holiday for all schools and higher educational institutions on Tuesday.
Special Secretary, Higher Education Department, Manoj Kumar has said in an order sent to the Director of Higher Education and all the regional higher education officers that in view of the possibility of heavy rains in the state, District Magistrates of many districts have declared holidays in educational institutions and such orders issued by the district magistrates would also be applicable to higher educational institutions.
Earlier on Sunday, the district authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad had ordered closure of schools on Monday.
Look Ahead: Heavy rainfall likely in these states
1) Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 09th-13th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana on 09th, 12th & 13th; North Interior Karnataka on 10th & 11th; South Interior Karnataka during 09th-11th and over Kerala on 09th & 10th October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu on 09th October, 2022.
2) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 09th-12th; Odisha on 09th and over Bihar on 11th & 12th October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 09th & 10th October, 2022.
3) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 09th-12th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 09th-11th October, 2022.
4) Isolated extremely heavy rainfall occurred over East Rajasthan; very heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana & Chandigarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Telangana and heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
