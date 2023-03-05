Rain forecast: IMD predicts rainfall in THESE Indian states around Holi2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 01:41 PM IST
- This year, several Indian states have witnessed an unusual rise in temperatures. Monthly average maximum temperatures across the country were the highest for February since 1901
The India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s latest weather forecast would be good news for some Indian states amid the hot-sweltering March. The weather forecasting agency has said that rainfall may occur around the Holi festival in the western and Central parts of the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×