The India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s latest weather forecast would be good news for some Indian states amid the hot-sweltering March. The weather forecasting agency has said that rainfall may occur around the Holi festival in the western and Central parts of the country.

Henceforth, states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are likely to receive light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by rain until 8th of March.

Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Marathwada, and Madhya Maharashtra till March 8.

Last week Jaipur Meteorological Center director Radheshyam Sharma said there is a possibility of cloudy sky and light rain in some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner districts on Monday and Tuesday (March 6-7)

The weather office has forecast thundershowers and hailstorms till Wednesday due to two successive extra-tropical weather systems over the region.

"The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Longitude 62°E to the north of Latitude 20°N and an induced circulation over north Gujarat in lower levels. A fresh feeble western disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies likely to affect northwest, west and central India region from March 7," the weather office said.

Strong surface winds with speeds between 20-30 kmph are very likely over the plains of northwest India during the next two days.

This year, several Indian states have witnessed an unusual rise in temperatures. Monthly average maximum temperatures across the country were the highest for February since 1901, according to the weather office.

The average maximum temperature in February was 29.54 degrees Celsius. Besides, the country received 68% lower rainfall than normal in February.

This year the weather experts have expected an enhanced probability of heat waves in most parts of the country during the three months ending May 31.

"Enhanced probability of occurrence of a heat wave during March to May season is likely over many regions of Central and adjoining Northwest India," the IMD said.