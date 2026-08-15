Rain fury: Five Army personnel missing in Arunachal Pradesh after flash flood, four killed following massive landslide

At least five Army personnel were reported missing in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley district after heavy rainfall triggered a flash flood, which washed away two shelters in the district, officials said on Saturday.
In Dibang Valley district, heavy rainfall on Friday evening triggered a flash flood that swept away two shelters belonging to the 5th Grenadier at the Pasu Pani Army Camp. Officials said the flash flood swept away seven Army personnel, and two of them were rescued, while five continue to be missing. The missing personnel have been identified as Havaldar Upendar and Army personnel Kundan, Vinod, Aditya and Samunda.
Two search-and-rescue teams from the 5th Grenadier have been deployed to the area.
Separately, four people died in a massive landslide on a road construction site in Upper Subansiri district, news agency PTI reported. Citing the State Emergency Operations Centre in Itanagar, both incidents were reported on Friday evening.
The landslide occurred at a road-cutting site along the Keojaring-Byaching road in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district. According to officials, while several people were buried under the debris, four people, who have been identified as Tadu Baki, Taji Rai, Markosh Basumatari and Babul Ali, were reported dead in the incident.
The Upper Subansiri district disaster management officer said authorities had recovered the body of Babul Ali. Search and rescue efforts are underway, with personnel from Nacho Police Station involved in the operation. Fire and Emergency Services personnel are also being mobilised from Daporijo, while a State Disaster Response Force team will join the rescue efforts.
Teams comprising personnel from the 58th Battalion of the ITBP, 62 RCC of the General Reserve Engineer Force, local volunteers and the Arunachal Pradesh Police have been sent to the site to assist with the search operation. An SDRF team from Pasighat is also on its way to Anini to support the rescue efforts.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday vowed to rebuild the state in a better way after natural calamities, including floods and landslides, ravaged the region. Khandu announced a ₹7,834 crore investment between 2026 and 2029 to strengthen roads, rural connectivity and other key infrastructure.
He made these remarks at the Independence Day celebration in the state and said, "Our resolve is firm, and our direction is clear: in the years ahead, every community of Arunachal Pradesh will be supported with safer, stronger, and more resilient infrastructure."
Khandu also paid tribute to all those people who lost their lives in the recent floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Nagaland and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.
(with agency inputs)
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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