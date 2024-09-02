Rain fury in Andhra, Telangana: 31 dead, 432 trains cancelled; IMD predicts ‘more heavy’ showers on Tuesday | 10 Updates

Heavy rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have led to 31 deaths, crop damage over 1.5 lakh acres, and widespread transportation issues. Telangana's government has requested 2,000 crore in aid, and 432 trains were cancelled. Relief efforts are ongoing with multiple teams.

Published2 Sep 2024, 08:32 PM IST
Kothagudem: Rescue officials save a girl in a flood-affected area, in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024(PTI)

Torrential rains have devastated Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, leaving at least 31 people dead and causing widespread damage across the two states. The heavy downpours, which began early Monday, led to the flooding of thousands of acres of crops, severe disruption of transportation, and widespread power outages. 

In Andhra Pradesh, which partially bore the rain brunbt, the most affected districts include NTR, Guntur, Krishna, Eluru, Palnadu, Bapatla and Prakasam.

Rain Havoc in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

• In Telangana, 16 fatalities were reported, and the state government has estimated damage at 5,000 crore, seeking immediate central assistance of 2,000 crore. 

• Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the affected areas and declare the floods a national calamity. 

• In Telangana, the floods have caused significant damage, including the washing away of gravel under a railway track near Kesamudram, which disrupted train services. Preliminary estimates indicate that crops on over 1.5 lakh acres have been damaged.

• In Andhra Pradesh, 15 people have died, and the state has been particularly hard-hit. 

• Nearly 4.5 lakh people have been affected, especially in Vijayawada, where residents have struggled with shortages of essentials like milk. 

• The worst-affected districts include NTR, Guntur, Krishna, Eluru, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Prakasam. Rescue operations are underway with 20 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and 19 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams involved.

• The floods have also severely impacted transportation, with 432 trains cancelled and 13 partially cancelled on the South Central Railway network. 

• An official of the Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway (SCR) said due to heavy rains and waterlogging over the tracks at several locations on the SCR network, as many as 432 trains were cancelled and 13 trains were partially cancelled. He said 139 trains were diverted till Monday afternoon.

Due to incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, flooding and breaches were reported in Kazipet-Vijayawada section and five trains were stranded.

• Relief efforts are ongoing, with government officials, including State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, visiting affected areas to assess the damage and coordinate aid. Twenty SDRF and 19 NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

• The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more heavy rain  in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy districts till 8.30 am on September 3.

The IMD also said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana during this period. It issued a yellow alert for this forecast.

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 08:32 PM IST
