In northwest India, light to moderate rain, hailstorms and winds are expected during the course of the next week. The coming week in Himachal Pradesh is expected to bring a drop in temperature, heavy snowfall and significant rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature over the plains of Madhya Pradesh and northwest India is not expected to change much until January 18, with a steady rise of 4-6 degrees Celsius expected from January 19 to 21. Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive significant snowfall, and the weather won't change over the next 48 hours.

Parts of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan are extremely likely to experience chilly to severe cold wave conditions as of January 18. Up till January 19, isolated pockets in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to suffer cold wave conditions.

January 18 is expected to experience isolated patches of ground frost across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh.

Up until January 20, dense fog is extremely likely to occur in isolated pockets during the night and early morning hours over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura, as well as over Bihar and Odisha up until January 19.

On January 17, minimum temperatures between 1-3 degrees Celsius were recorded in a number of north Indian states. The lack of significant western disturbances in November and December, according to the Met department, prevented Delhi from receiving any significant rain so far this winter. In Rajasthan's Churu, the lowest temperature over plains was measured at -2.7 degrees Celsius.

Train and aircraft services continue to be disrupted by low visibility brought on by dense to very dense fog. According to reports, six Northern Railways trains are running behind schedule today, while numerous planes at Indira Gandhi International Airport are also operating behind schedule.

On January 23 and 24, sporadic light to moderate hailstorms are also probable over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan.

