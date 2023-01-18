Rain, hailstorm, heavy snowstorm: What lies ahead for northwest India next week2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Train and aircraft services continue to be disrupted by low visibility brought on by dense to very dense fog.
In northwest India, light to moderate rain, hailstorms and winds are expected during the course of the next week. The coming week in Himachal Pradesh is expected to bring a drop in temperature, heavy snowfall and significant rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).