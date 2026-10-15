Rain, hailstorm likely in Delhi today? IMD shares weather update, predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Parts of South India are likely to witness heavy rainfall till October 20 due to the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, the India Meteorological Department said in a weather bulletin on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred over Tamil Nadu and Kerala earlier this week, while heavy downpour in these states is likely in the coming days.

Advertisement

The IMD said isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 15.

The IMD's forecast for South Peninsular India warned of "isolated heavy rainfall" in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during October 16th-20th; in Kerala and Mahe during October 16th-20th; in Coastal Karnataka and Rayalaseema during October 16th-18th; in North Interior Karnataka and Telangana during October 17th-18th; and in South Interior Karnataka on October 15 and during October 17th-20th.

Advertisement

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam may also witness heavy rainfall during October 15th-19th. Isolated very heavy rainfall are also likely over South Interior Karnataka on 16th October.

What will the weather be like in Delhi NCR? The IMD also predicted “hailstorm activity” in parts of Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on Thursday (October 15).

The IMD said the national capital may be blanketed under a "generally cloudy sky" on Thursday, October 15.

The IMD said a spell of very light to light rain may occur at many places, with moderate rain at isolated places, accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, most likely during the afternoon to evening.

Another spell of very light to light rain at many places accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning is very likely during the night.

Advertisement

The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 28°C to 30°C and 19°C to 21°C, respectively.

"The surface wind speed will increase up to 18 kmph from the northeast direction during the afternoon. The surface wind speed will increase to up to 20 kmph from the east direction during evening and night hours," the IMD said.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



Connect with Akriti here

LinkedIn:

Twitter/X:

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in