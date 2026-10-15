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Rain, hailstorm likely in Delhi today? IMD shares weather update, predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

The IMD said isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 15. It also predicted hailstorm activity in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Akriti Anand
Published15 Oct 2026, 09:17 AM IST
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Weather today: Motorists travel with their headlights on along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and NH-9 dasna amid dark skies and light drizzle on Monday morning, following overnight rain accompanied by strong winds in . in Ghaziabad , India on Monday , Oct 12 2026.
Weather today: Motorists travel with their headlights on along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and NH-9 dasna amid dark skies and light drizzle on Monday morning, following overnight rain accompanied by strong winds in . in Ghaziabad , India on Monday , Oct 12 2026. (HT)
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Parts of South India are likely to witness heavy rainfall till October 20 due to the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, the India Meteorological Department said in a weather bulletin on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred over Tamil Nadu and Kerala earlier this week, while heavy downpour in these states is likely in the coming days.

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The IMD said isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 15.

The IMD's forecast for South Peninsular India warned of "isolated heavy rainfall" in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during October 16th-20th; in Kerala and Mahe during October 16th-20th; in Coastal Karnataka and Rayalaseema during October 16th-18th; in North Interior Karnataka and Telangana during October 17th-18th; and in South Interior Karnataka on October 15 and during October 17th-20th.

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Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam may also witness heavy rainfall during October 15th-19th. Isolated very heavy rainfall are also likely over South Interior Karnataka on 16th October.

What will the weather be like in Delhi NCR?

The IMD also predicted “hailstorm activity” in parts of Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on Thursday (October 15).

The IMD said the national capital may be blanketed under a "generally cloudy sky" on Thursday, October 15.

The IMD said a spell of very light to light rain may occur at many places, with moderate rain at isolated places, accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, most likely during the afternoon to evening.

Another spell of very light to light rain at many places accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning is very likely during the night.

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The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 28°C to 30°C and 19°C to 21°C, respectively.

"The surface wind speed will increase up to 18 kmph from the northeast direction during the afternoon. The surface wind speed will increase to up to 20 kmph from the east direction during evening and night hours," the IMD said.

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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