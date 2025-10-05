Rain Havoc in North Bengal: 6 dead, roads cut off after bridge collapse and landslides in Bengal's Darjeeling district

Severe rainfall has wreaked havoc across North Bengal and Sikkim, causing at least six confirmed deaths and significant disruption to transportation and infrastructure. The Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Sikkim districts are bearing the brunt of the torrential downpours, with authorities warning that the toll could rise further.

Where have the fatalities occurred? At least six people have died in Darjeeling district, following a landslide in Mirik. The Dudia Iron Bridge, a critical connection between Mirik and Kurseong, has collapsed, cutting off traffic and isolating local communities.

Additional landslides have been reported at Hussain Khola, along National Highway 110 near Kurseong, further aggravating the situation.

What is the current situation in Kalimpong? Kalimpong district remains in a critical state, with continuous rainfall causing widespread damage and increasing the risk of further landslides. Several roads are completely blocked, while communication lines remain disrupted.

A landslide on National Highway 717E, the alternative route connecting Siliguri and Sikkim, occurred between Pedong and Rishikhola, bringing all traffic along this vital corridor to a standstill. Authorities have described road clearance operations as extremely challenging due to the relentless rainfall.

How has the bridge collapse affected North Bengal? Heavy overnight rain led to the collapse of the iron bridge over the Balason River at Dudhia, which connected Siliguri and Mirik. Vehicular movement along the route has been completely suspended.

Residents near the river remain on high alert as water levels rise, while police from the Garidhura outpost are actively monitoring the situation.

What are officials saying about the North Bengal disaster? BJP MP Raju Bista shared updates on X (formerly Twitter), expressing anguish over the scale of destruction:

"I am extremely anguished to learn about the massive damages caused due to extremely heavy rainfall in many parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. There have been deaths, and loss of properties, and damages to the infrastructure.

I am taking stock of the situation, and in touch with the relevant authorities.

We have already instructed our BJP karyakartas to mobilize in helping and assisting people. We will do everything in our power to help and assist our people."

The Darjeeling District Police are leading ongoing rescue and relief operations, battling both poor weather and difficult terrain to reach affected areas.

What is the weather forecast in North Bengal? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Coochbehar for October 5, with heavy rain expected to continue. A red alert has been issued for Alipurduar, while yellow warnings apply to North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid taking shelter under trees or electric poles and to stay away from water bodies due to the high risk of flooding and landslides.