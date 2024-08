Heavy rain is expected in Mizoram and Tripura due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, while rains in Delhi will reduce from today, according to IMD scientist Soma Sen.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist on Saturday said the rains in the national capital will reduce from today onwards, while the northeastern states of Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Talking to news agency ANI, IMD scientist Soma Sen said a low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal, due to which there is a possibility of heavy rain in Mizoram and Tripura.

“Tomorrow it will move towards the northwest, then there will be rain in Bengal and Jharkhand. There is a possibility of very heavy rain there tomorrow." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sen also said the rain is likely to increase in the plains from the day after tomorrow, Monday. However, they are likely to reduce in Delhi from today onwards.

"There is a possibility of light rain today and tomorrow, the day after tomorrow the rain is likely to end. After that light rain will start again," she said.

Orange alert in Kerala Heavy downpour and strong winds have been predicted across Kerala in the next five days with the IMD issuing orange alert in four districts of the state on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Intermittent isolated rains lashed several parts of the southern state today and water levels rose in various rivers, including Manimala and Pamba.

According to the latest update of the IMD, an orange alert, predicting very heavy rainfall, has been sounded in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts today.

Kottayam, Idukki and Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts were placed under orange alert on Sunday and Monday respectively, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An orange alert refers to very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Light to moderate rainfall in Himachal Pradesh Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to continue at many places over Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Mandi, Shimla and Kullu tonight, according to IMD.

The weather agency said there is a likelihood of a few spells of intense to very intense rainfall over these places resulting in flash floods, slippery roads, low visibility, and partial damage to vulnerable structures at isolated pockets in vulnerable areas of these districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It also predicted light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in at few places in the Districts of Kangra, Chamba, Kinnaur Lahul and Spiti today night.

Many parts of Himachal Pradesh have been receiving heavy rains in the last couple of days. IMD has issued a yellow alert for 10 of the state's 12 districts effective until August 20.