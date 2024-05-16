Rain in Mumbai, Thane brings respite from rising temperature; IMD issues orange alert for these districts
IMD has issued orange alert for Jalgoan, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur Satara, and yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.
Mumbai Weather Alert: A day after dust storm, Maharashtra's Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan on Thursday received heavy rainfall accompanied with thunder and gusty winds. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for Jalgoan, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur Satara.