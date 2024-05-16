Active Stocks
Thu May 16 2024 15:58:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.90 0.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 936.35 -1.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 811.90 -1.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.25 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 312.55 -0.78%
Business News/ News / India/  Rain in Mumbai, Thane brings respite from rising temperature; IMD issues orange alert for these districts
BackBack

Rain in Mumbai, Thane brings respite from rising temperature; IMD issues orange alert for these districts

Livemint

IMD has issued orange alert for Jalgoan, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur Satara, and yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Massive dust storm along with rains at Vashi area in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday (HT PHOTO)Premium
Massive dust storm along with rains at Vashi area in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday (HT PHOTO)

Mumbai Weather Alert: A day after dust storm, Maharashtra's Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan on Thursday received heavy rainfall accompanied with thunder and gusty winds. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for Jalgoan, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur Satara.

The weather department has also issued yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (50- 60 kmph), hail and at isolated places are very likely," said IMD in a forecast.

Alerts have also been issued for Navi Mumbai and Thane till 6pm. 

The latest weather update reads that rain bands are moving west, thunderstorm has intensified from the ghats, giving moderate to heavy rain in Thane and Navi Mumbai for the next hour. 

Visuals emerged of intense wind gusting with rain in Palghar. 

Earlier in the day, Kandivali and Borivali areas got a respite from scorching heat on Thursday as light rains lashed the region. Heatwave conditions persisted in Mumbai in the past two days.

A hoarding installed on the roadside collapsed on a stationary mini truck in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday as a result of strong winds, police said. Nobody was injured in the incident.

"A 30 x 30 feet hoarding erected on the margin of the road at Jai Ganesh Samrajya chowk in Moshi area collapsed around 4.30 pm. It fell on a stationary tempo truck and a couple of two-wheelers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as there was nobody inside or on the vehicles," an official from the Pimpri Chinchwad police said. A crane was pressed into service to remove the crashed iron structure, he said.

A massive billboard collapsed onto a petrol pump in Chheda Nagar, Ghatkopar, in Mumbai on Monday evening  amid strong winds and unexpected rain, claiming the lives of 16, and leaving 75 injured.

The unseasonal rain in Mumbai disrupted the city's vital public transport systems, including the Mumbai Metro and local trains. Metro services between Aarey and Andheri East stations were suspended after a banner fell onto the overhead wire during strong winds, causing chaos in the area.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 16 May 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue