Mumbai Weather Alert: A day after dust storm, Maharashtra's Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan on Thursday received heavy rainfall accompanied with thunder and gusty winds. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for Jalgoan, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur Satara.

The weather department has also issued yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (50- 60 kmph), hail and at isolated places are very likely," said IMD in a forecast.

Alerts have also been issued for Navi Mumbai and Thane till 6pm.

The latest weather update reads that rain bands are moving west, thunderstorm has intensified from the ghats, giving moderate to heavy rain in Thane and Navi Mumbai for the next hour.

Visuals emerged of intense wind gusting with rain in Palghar.

Earlier in the day, Kandivali and Borivali areas got a respite from scorching heat on Thursday as light rains lashed the region. Heatwave conditions persisted in Mumbai in the past two days.

A hoarding installed on the roadside collapsed on a stationary mini truck in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday as a result of strong winds, police said. Nobody was injured in the incident.

"A 30 x 30 feet hoarding erected on the margin of the road at Jai Ganesh Samrajya chowk in Moshi area collapsed around 4.30 pm. It fell on a stationary tempo truck and a couple of two-wheelers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as there was nobody inside or on the vehicles," an official from the Pimpri Chinchwad police said. A crane was pressed into service to remove the crashed iron structure, he said.

A massive billboard collapsed onto a petrol pump in Chheda Nagar, Ghatkopar, in Mumbai on Monday evening amid strong winds and unexpected rain, claiming the lives of 16, and leaving 75 injured.

The unseasonal rain in Mumbai disrupted the city's vital public transport systems, including the Mumbai Metro and local trains. Metro services between Aarey and Andheri East stations were suspended after a banner fell onto the overhead wire during strong winds, causing chaos in the area.

