These are no indications of onset of the monsoon here as yet, the official said.
"There has to be less variation and rains have to be widespread (to be called as monsoon showers). Apart from Mumbai, there should be rains over central Maharashtra also. Then only we can identify it as the south-west (SW) monsoon, she said.
The official further said going by the present observations, the SW monsoon onset here could be declared after a couple of days- by June 10.
"There is also an off-shore trough in the Arabian Sea, but it is weak. Had it been strong, it could have helped in the advancement of the monsoon," she said.
