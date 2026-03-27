Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR as overcast skies signal drop in mercury — More showers over the weekend?

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed light showers on Friday morning. Several other regions are set to witness light rain and gusty winds in some time as overcast skies promise a drop in temperature. The India Meteorological Department issued nowcast alert for fresh spell.

In a post on X, it stated, “Light intermittent rainfall/drizzle (20-30 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to continue at many places of Delhi & NCR.”

Predicting wet spell in neighbouring regions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, it added, “Light rainfall (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to continue at Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal, Panipat (Haryana), Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Aligarh, Nandgaon, Iglas, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours.”

The weather office in its latest weather bulletin forecasted “generally cloudy sky” with a spell of very light rain or drizzle for Thursday, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning from morning to forenoon and again from afternoon to evening.

The Meteorological Department predicted more wet weather over the weekend. According to weather forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 29 to 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be around 19 to 21°C. “The minimum temperature will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places, and the maximum temperature will be near normal at most places over Delhi,” IMD said.

Safdarjung, the primary weather station of the national capital, registered 20.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature and 34.8 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Thursday, 26 March.

Moving to weather forecast for neighbouring states, IMD predicted “Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching (30-40 kmph) likely over Punjab on 28th….; East Uttar Pradesh on 27th; Rajasthan on 28th with lightning over West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 27th and West Rajasthan on 26th & 27th March.”

Delhi to see more showers over the weekend? A yellow alert for fresh downpour is in place for Sunday. Delhi residents can expect “A spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning gusty winds speed 30-40 Kmph during morning hour. Another spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning gusty winds speed 30-40 Kmph during forenoon to afternoon” on 29 March.