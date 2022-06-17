OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Rain lashes parts of Delhi, NCR. Traffic woes likely
Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi, NCR (National Capital Region) early morning today. it is likely to create inconvenience for commuters during peak morning hour. The early-morning showers, however, bring the much-needed relief from the scorching heat, bringing the temperature down to under 30 degrees Celsius. This is the second consecutive day when the city received early morning showers after days of intense heatwave.

Earlier today, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi predicted thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of Delhi and NCR.

Watch: Rain lashes part of national capital

 

"Thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during the next 2 hours," RWFC said in a tweet.

 

Other areas where thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur during the next 2 hours include Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan). Earlier, rains lashed out parts of the national capital region on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, leading to waterlogging.

 

