Rain lashes parts of Delhi, NCR. Traffic woes likely

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi, NCR (National Capital Region) early morning today. it is likely to create inconvenience for commuters during peak morning hour. The early-morning showers, however, bring the much-needed relief from the scorching heat, bringing the temperature down to under 30 degrees Celsius. This is the second consecutive day when the city received early morning showers after days of intense heatwave.

