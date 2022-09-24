Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, public transport remains unaffected

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning, but the public transport services have not been affected in the city and no major waterlogging was reported.
The city along with its eastern and western suburbs received heavy showers between 7 am and 8 am today, however, the rainfall stopped after that in most of the places.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning, but the public transport services have not been affected in the city and no major waterlogging was reported.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning, but the public transport services have not been affected in the city and no major waterlogging was reported.
"So far, no incident of major waterlogging has been reported anywhere in the city or suburbs. The suburban train services are running normal and bus services of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were also not diverted," the official told PTI.
"So far, no incident of major waterlogging has been reported anywhere in the city or suburbs. The suburban train services are running normal and bus services of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were also not diverted," the official told PTI.
According to the weather update, the city along with its eastern and western suburbs received heavy showers between 7 am and 8 am today, however, the rainfall stopped after that in most of the places.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the weather update, the city along with its eastern and western suburbs received heavy showers between 7 am and 8 am today, however, the rainfall stopped after that in most of the places.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the one hour, Dadar Fire station and Ravali Camp recorded 28 mm rainfall, F-North ward office 21 mm, F-South office 18 mm, Wadala Fire station 17 mm and Britannia at Reay Road recorded 12 mm rainfall, the official said.
During the one hour, Dadar Fire station and Ravali Camp recorded 28 mm rainfall, F-North ward office 21 mm, F-South office 18 mm, Wadala Fire station 17 mm and Britannia at Reay Road recorded 12 mm rainfall, the official said.
In eastern suburbs, M-East and L-East ward offices recorded 17 mm and 12 mm rainfall, respectively, while SWM Workshop recorded 20 mm, Cooper Hospital and H-East ward 18 mm, Andheri fire station 17 mm, and Versova Pumping station recorded 14 mm rainfall, he added as quoted by PTI.
In eastern suburbs, M-East and L-East ward offices recorded 17 mm and 12 mm rainfall, respectively, while SWM Workshop recorded 20 mm, Cooper Hospital and H-East ward 18 mm, Andheri fire station 17 mm, and Versova Pumping station recorded 14 mm rainfall, he added as quoted by PTI.
In the past 24 hours, Mumbai city, its eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded rainfall of 27.45 mm, 5.24 mm, and 9.38 mm, respectively, ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, the civic officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the past 24 hours, Mumbai city, its eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded rainfall of 27.45 mm, 5.24 mm, and 9.38 mm, respectively, ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, the civic officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted partly cloudy skies in the morning and light to moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs in the evening.
Meanwhile, the weather office has also predicted more rains in the next couple of days for Delhi. It also issued yellow alert and has cautioned the citizens about the same. An orange alert for very heavy rainfall has also been issued in Uttarakhand for the upcoming two days.
Meanwhile, the weather office has also predicted more rains in the next couple of days for Delhi. It also issued yellow alert and has cautioned the citizens about the same. An orange alert for very heavy rainfall has also been issued in Uttarakhand for the upcoming two days.
The weather forecasting agency in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulleting by the IMD this morning said, "a western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies run roughly, under whose influence, the current spell of rainfall is likely to continue over northwest India for next few days followed by a reduction thereafter."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The weather forecasting agency in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulleting by the IMD this morning said, "a western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies run roughly, under whose influence, the current spell of rainfall is likely to continue over northwest India for next few days followed by a reduction thereafter."