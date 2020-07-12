Home >News >India >Rain lashes parts of UP, heavy showers likely at isolated places on Monday
A youngster runs in rains (PTI)

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2020, 08:24 PM IST PTI

  • Scattered rains were witnessed by some parts of Uttar Pradesh including Kanpur and Agra
  • IMD has also predicted heavy rains for several parts of U.P. on Monday as well

LUCKNOW : Rain lashed some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, while Etawah registered the highest day temperature in the state at 39.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

Light to moderate showers occurred at a few locations in the state and thunderstorm, accompanied with lightening, was seen in isolated places, the Meteorological department said.

Among the places which received rainfall were Kanpur (6 mm) and Agra (7.6 mm), it said.

Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, and a minimum of 27.7 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

The weatherman has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The MeT department has also forecast rain and thundershower at many places in eastern UP and at a few locations in western part of the state from Monday to Wednesday.

