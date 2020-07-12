Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Rain lashes parts of UP, heavy showers likely at isolated places on Monday
A youngster runs in rains

Rain lashes parts of UP, heavy showers likely at isolated places on Monday

1 min read . 08:24 PM IST PTI

  • Scattered rains were witnessed by some parts of Uttar Pradesh including Kanpur and Agra
  • IMD has also predicted heavy rains for several parts of U.P. on Monday as well

LUCKNOW : Rain lashed some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, while Etawah registered the highest day temperature in the state at 39.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

Rain lashed some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, while Etawah registered the highest day temperature in the state at 39.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

Light to moderate showers occurred at a few locations in the state and thunderstorm, accompanied with lightening, was seen in isolated places, the Meteorological department said.

Light to moderate showers occurred at a few locations in the state and thunderstorm, accompanied with lightening, was seen in isolated places, the Meteorological department said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Among the places which received rainfall were Kanpur (6 mm) and Agra (7.6 mm), it said.

Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, and a minimum of 27.7 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

The weatherman has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The MeT department has also forecast rain and thundershower at many places in eastern UP and at a few locations in western part of the state from Monday to Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated