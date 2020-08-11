Home >News >India >Rain lashes parts of UP, more likely on Wednesday
A boy rides a bicycle in heavy rain (AP)
Rain lashes parts of UP, more likely on Wednesday

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2020, 03:30 PM IST PTI

  • Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall form moderate to heavy downpour on Wednesday which may continue till Friday
  • Rainfall occurred at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday while a few patches of eastern part also witnessed wet spells

LUCKNOW : Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, while some locations in the eastern part of the state received heavy showers, the MeT department said.

According to the meteorological department, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm, accompanied with lightening, also occurred at some places in the state.

Rain or thundershower is very likely at most places in the state from Wednesday to Friday, the MeT department said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

