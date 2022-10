The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has said that heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours and then rainfall activity is likely to decrease significantly. The IMD also issued a forecast that heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over Tamilnadu and Rayalaseema during next 5 days and over interior Karnataka and Telangana during next 2 days.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall occurred over West Uttar Pradesh & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim; very heavy rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar & Tamil Nadu. and heavy rainfall over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Interior Karnataka and Kerala.

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated/scattered heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh on 10 and East Uttar Pradesh on 10 and 11 October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 10 October.

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 10-14; Rayalaseema during 10- 13; Interior Karnataka during 10-12; Telangana on 10 and 11 and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Kerala and Mahe on 10 October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu on 10 October. Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar during 10-12 October. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar on 10 October.

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 10-12 and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 10th and 11 October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 10 and 11 and Assam and Meghalaya on 10 October.

Delhi on Monday breathed the cleanest air since August 31, 2020, thanks to the bountiful rains over the last three days. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in the city was 44 at 4 pm. It was 48 on Sunday, 56 on Saturday and 55 on Friday. The capital logged a 24-hour average AQI of 41 on August 31, 2020.