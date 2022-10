Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 10-14; Rayalaseema during 10- 13; Interior Karnataka during 10-12; Telangana on 10 and 11 and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Kerala and Mahe on 10 October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu on 10 October. Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar during 10-12 October. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar on 10 October.