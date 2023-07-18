Rain mayhem: IMD puts central Maharashtra on red alert; crop damage expected

Rain mayhem: IMD puts central Maharashtra on red alert; crop damage expected2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Agromet has highlighted possible damage to crops following heavy showers, and has advised farmers to provision for drainage to remove excess water from fields
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for Maharashtra, which had recorded a 19% rainfall deficit till 17 July since the start of the monsoon season on 1 June. Heavy rains which began on Monday are likely to continue till Friday.
