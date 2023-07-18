Rain mayhem: IMD puts central Maharashtra on red alert; crop damage expected

“Due to active monsoon conditions, an increase in rainfall activity is expected over the west coast and heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is predicted over Konkan and Goa in the next five days. While IMD has placed Telangana, too, on red alert today, coastal Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are on an orange alert till Saturday.