The weather department on Friday issued a very heavy rainfall forecast for Mumbai, Thane and adjoining Palghar district.

The Regional Meteorological department (RMC) has issued an orange alert for the above regions on July 13.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is most likely in a few places," said RMC in a forecast.

Whereas, a yellow alert has been issued for the region from July 14 to 16.

An orange alert has also been issued for the Pune region for July 13 and July 16.

Similarly, for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Satara regions, an orange alert has been issued till July 16.

The districts of North Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places.

For the Vidarbha region, the RMC has issued a yellow alert.

"Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning most likely to Occur in isolated places."

IMD has said that due to gradual strengthening of westerly winds in association with the southwest monsoon, a gradual increase in rainfall activity is expected over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days.

Forecast for other regions IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall spell likely over southwest Peninsular India and heavy rainfall over Northeast and adjoining east India during next 5 days.

IMD said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Gujarat state; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Marathwada, Rayalaseema; isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall very likely at some places over Konkan & Goa; at isolated places over Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat Region, Telangana during July 12 and 16, added the weather department.

