Rain of worms in China? Check this viral video

A bizarre video from China is getting viral on the internet wherein the citizens of Liaoning witnessed a rainfall of worms.
The viral clips showed that the Chinese province was apparently being showered with little worms. The residents were seen covering themselves with umbrellas as they go along with their routines and wander past.
So far the cause of this bizarre kind of rainfall remains mysterious, but a scientific journal Mother Nature Network suggested that the animals were dropped after being swept up by heavy winds.
Some reports suggest that such types of occurrences could be due to storms when insects are caught up in a whirlpool.
Another theory has stated that worms are actually poplar flowers-- a tulip tree whose blooms resemble the squirmy beasts.
A similar odd event was captured in Florida when it was believed that some iguanas could rain down from trees due to cold temperatures.
Meanwhile, a Chinese journalist Shen Shiwei has said that the video was fake and that the city of Beijing had witnessed no rainfall in recent times. “I’m in Beijing and this video is fake. Beijing hasn’t got rainfall these days," Shen Shiwei tweeted.
