Rain scare at Adelaide oval: What if IND vs ENG semi-final gets washed out?

Rain has already affected the competition in Adelaide, where the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final will be played. The previous night brought rain, and the city is now rather cloudy.

The highly anticipated 2022 T20 World Cup second semi-final will feature India playing against England. In the tournament's Super 12, neither team lost more than one game. While rain did not significantly disrupt India's matches, it did for England, as numerous matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, including their highly-anticipated match versus Australia, were postponed.

In a recent bilateral T20 series, India defeated England with great success. Since early 2017, England have failed to defeat India in a bilateral series played at home or away. In a three-match series played at England's home in 2022, India defeated them 2-1.

Indian supporters don’t have fond memories of a World Cup semifinal game going into a reserve day. In the 2019 World Cup semifinal, when New Zealand batted first, rain forced the players off the field in the 47th over of their innings. Play was suspended for the day after the umpires waited more than four overs for the weather to be acceptable for a game. The following day, New Zealand finished their innings on 239/8, and India's season was over after they fell short by 18 runs. It ended up being the illustrious former skipper MS Dhoni's final international match.

What are the chances of rain during IND vs ENG semi-final?

The likelihood of rain interfering in any way with the game appears to be extremely remote. Adelaide experienced continuous rain last night, and there is currently a thick cloud cover surrounding the city. The weather is comfortable despite the forecast for temperatures to plunge into the 20s due to the nonstop overnight rain. It is unlikely that Adelaide's weather will affect the semifinal in any way, though.

What if IND vs ENG gets washed out?

There will be a reserve day for the game this time. Even if it does rain, there is very little possibility that the semi-final would be cancelled. If it is decided that at least five overs are not bowled for each side, the reserve day will come into play. If the reserve day is also cancelled, the team that finished higher in the standings will advance to the championship game. That would be India in this instance as they had won Group 2 while England placed second.